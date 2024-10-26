Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 23-26-35-41-43, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 2
ByThe Associated Press
October 26, 2024, 4:22 AM
(twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-three, Mega Ball: seven, Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $229 million
