Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 31-36-56-58-69, Powerball: 20
ByThe Associated Press
July 23, 2024, 12:30 AM
31-36-56-58-69, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2
(thirty-one, thirty-six, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-nine, Powerball: twenty, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $103 million
