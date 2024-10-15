Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 14-18-33-64-67, Powerball: 14

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

14-18-33-64-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(fourteen, eightteen, thirty-three, sixty-four, sixty-seven, Powerball: fourteen, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $388 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets