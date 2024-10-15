Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
October 15, 2024, 12:17 AM
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
14-18-33-64-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $388 million
