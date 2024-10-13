Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 05-14-20-41-57, Powerball: 6

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

05-14-20-41-57, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 3

(five, fourteen, twenty, forty-one, fifty-seven, Powerball: six, Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $371 million

