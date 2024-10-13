Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 05-14-20-41-57, Powerball: 6
ByThe Associated Press
October 13, 2024, 12:13 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
05-14-20-41-57, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 3
(five, fourteen, twenty, forty-one, fifty-seven, Powerball: six, Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $371 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets