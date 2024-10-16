Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 22-34-44-54-62, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
October 16, 2024, 12:35 AM
22-34-44-54-62, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3
22-34-44-54-62, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-four, fifty-four, sixty-two, Mega Ball: three, Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $169 million
