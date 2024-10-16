Democrats' joint fundraising almost doubles Republicans' in 3 months, filings show

Vice President Harris and the Democrats raised $652 million in three months.

Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party have dwarfed former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party in joint fundraising over the last three months, the latest campaign disclosure filings show.

Harris Victory Fund and Harris Action Fund, the joint fundraising committees between the Harris campaign, the DNC and state Democratic Party committees, together raised $652 million between July and September this year, according to new filings.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP

That amounted to nearly twice the $340 million that their GOP equivalents, the Trump 47 Committee and Trump National Committee, raised during the same period, the filings show.

Harris and the Democrats entered October with $112 million in cash on hand, while Trump and the Republicans entered this month with $77 million on hand, according to the documents.

Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a watch party of her iHeart radio conversation at Cred Cafe in Detroit, Michigan, Oct. 15, 2024. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Both Harris Victory Fund and Trump 47 Committee in particular can raise upward of $800,000 per donor, as they split the donation among the respective campaign committee, national party committee and state party committees.

The totals do not include funds raised solely by the campaigns.

The Harris campaign and the Democratic Party's joint fundraising operation has raked in a total of $1 billion since she entered the presidential race in July, according to sources.