National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
Harris
72,370,230
270 to win
Trump
75,513,179
Expected vote reporting: 96%
Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 18-31-33-64-68, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
November 13, 2024, 12:45 AM
(eightteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight, Mega Ball: seventeen, Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $361 million
