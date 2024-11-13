Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 18-31-33-64-68, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

18-31-33-64-68, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

(eightteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight, Mega Ball: seventeen, Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $361 million

