Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 12, 11:46 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
72,370,230
270 to win
Trump
75,513,179
Expected vote reporting: 96%

Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 18-31-33-64-68, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

ByThe Associated Press
November 13, 2024, 12:45 AM

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

18-31-33-64-68, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

(eightteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, sixty-four, sixty-eight, Mega Ball: seventeen, Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $361 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events