A Wisconsin bus driver is being recognized for her heroic actions.

Irena Ivic, a driver for the Milwaukee County Transit System, was stunned when she saw a young child running barefoot down a highway overpass on the morning of Dec. 22.

In video released by the MCTS, you can see Ivic driving down the street when she spots the small girl, who was less than a year old and dressed only in a onesie.

Ivic quickly ran across the busy street, stopping traffic in the process, to grab the cold and crying child.

“Oh my God, I’m shaking," Ivic can be heard saying when she returns to the bus with the girl.

A passenger then gave the child her coat to help keep the girl warm until the fire and police departments arrived on the scene.

The MCTS said in a statement that the baby was unharmed.

This is the ninth lost or missing child to be found by bus drivers in recent years, according to MCTS.