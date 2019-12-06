Witnesses describe shootout that left 4 dead following theft of UPS truck in Florida "You have chills in your body," one witness said.

An attempted jewelry store robbery that led to the theft of a UPS truck, a hostage situation and a police shootout, ultimately leaving two "innocent civilians" dead, has shaken the Florida community to its core.

"You have chills in your body seeing the scene … It's not something, an ordeal, you live through on a daily basis," Alex Melo, a witness, told ABC News Friday morning.

Melo was in the car with Sheila Cabrera when the two said they were stuck in an intersection of the highway in Mirarmar as the shootout erupted during rush hour Thursday afternoon.

The two suspects who attempted to rob Regent Jewelers in Coral Gables, the alleged act that ignited the chaos, were killed in the shootout, FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro told reporters.

Piro said two "innocent civilians" were also killed amid gunfire, including the UPS driver and a bystander. However, it was not yet clear whether the two died from gunfire by law enforcement or the suspects.

Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting in Miramar, Fla., Dec. 5, 2019. Four people, including a UPS driver, were killed Thursday after robbers stole the driver's truck and led police on a chase that ended in gunfire at a busy Florida intersection during rush hour, the FBI said. Brynn Anderson/AP

Cabrera said they "could not move" from their car as shots were fired.

"Next thing you know, we were in the middle of it all," she told ABC News. "All I could think of was a stray bullet coming towards us."

She described seeing "a river of police" flooding the highway in pursuit of the UPS truck.

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam called the deadly incident an "unprecedented event that took place in our quiet community."

Messam said authorities are still gathering information, with the FBI taking the lead in the case and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement also investigating.

The attempted theft began around 4:15 p.m. local time, authorities said.

As the suspects fled Regent Jewelers, shots were fired, and the two men carjacked the UPS truck before leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit, according to authorities.

The identifies of the victims and the suspects have not yet been identified.

ABC News' Justin Doom and Karma Allen contributed to this report.