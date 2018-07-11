Woman arrested for allegedly attacking 92-year-old man with a brick

A 92-year-old man was brutally attacked by a woman with a brick while walking down a Los Angeles street on July 4, police said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that a suspect in the attack, Laquisha Jones, 30, was arrested Tuesday in the incident.

The victim was identified by police as Rodolfo Rodriguez. ABC-owned station KABC reported that a witness saw a woman "[push] him and dropped him. She took a block of concrete and hit him in his head many times."

Jones, 30, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

The sheriff's department said that the motive for the assault remains unknown.

An eyewitness told KABC that the attack started after Rodriguez passed the woman while walking down the sidewalk.

Rodriguez was taken to a local hospital for treatment but has since been released to recover from his injuries at home, according to police.

"He is doing really bad, has a lot of bruises on his face and a broken cheekbone," a man who says he is Rodriguez's grandson wrote on a GoFundMe page created to collect funds for his medical expenses. The fundraiser had reached more than $250,000 by Wednesday.

A court date has not yet been set for Jones, according to the Los Angeles County Sherriff's Department database.