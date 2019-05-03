A Utah woman poisoned her boyfriend with Drano because she wanted him to go into "eternal sleep," according to police.

Elle Weissman, 43, was charged with attempted murder after she allegedly tricked her boyfriend into drinking Drano drain cleaner by telling him that it was his medicine, police said in a statement Thursday.

The allegations came to light on Monday when the woman's 50-year-old boyfriend arrived at an urgent care center in Salt Lake City where he was treated for symptoms related to poisoning.

Weissman told medical staff that she had "given her live-in boyfriend Drano so he would go into eternal sleep," according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Salt Lake City Sheriffs Office

"The girlfriend/suspect, 43 year-old Elle Weissman told investigators post Miranda that she had intentionally given her boyfriend Drano knowing that it would kill him," the department said in a statement. "The suspect said her boyfriend thought she was giving him his medicine."

Weissman was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for attempted murder and surreptitious administration of a certain substance.

She was being held on $100,000 bond as of Friday morning.

The victim is still hospitalized.