Woman dies after apparent fight with a neighbor over a parking spot

Police are investigating the death of a woman who died shortly after she got into a fight over a parking spot.

The son of the victim identified the deceased as Lourdes Estremera, and she is believed to have gotten into a dispute with a neighbor over a parking spot near their homes.

"She wound up collapsing with the paramedics and the police there," her son Christian Rosa told ABC station WPVI. "Unfortunately, she's not here no more."

"We lost our compass," Rosa told WPVI.

Citing unidentified authorities, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday that Estremera had set up a barbecue in a parking spot, and that the other woman drove up and wanted to use the spot for her car.

The Philadelphia Police Department put out a statement about the incident.

"A 57-year-old female victim had physical altercation with another female over parking spot," officials said in a statement.

The police spokesperson was unable to give further description of the nature of the physical altercation, or the injuries sustained during the fight.

The spokesperson did add that "while talking to the officers she became unresponsive and started bleeding from her nose."

In the initial statement, police noted that medics were requested to the scene when the victim became unresponsive, and that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:00 p.m. by the responding medics.

The police are currently classifying the incident as a homicide.