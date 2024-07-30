Woman found dead on picnic table at park pavilion

A 19-year-old woman has been found dead on a picnic table under a pavilion at a park in North Carolina, police say.

The woman was found on Sunday evening at approximately 7:27 p.m. when officers from the Greensboro Police Department responded to the 2900 block of Haig Street after a caller expressed concern about “a person lying on a picnic table under a pavilion in the park at that location,” according to a statement from the Greensboro Police Department detailing the incident.

“The caller advised that the person was not moving. The caller said they had heard what they thought were fireworks about an hour earlier,” the statement said. “On closer inspection, the caller reported that the person was not breathing and had injuries that the caller described as gunshot wounds.”

Responding officers immediately went to the scene where they located the victim -- later identified as 19-year-old Jakala Marie Goode -- and pronounced her deceased at the scene.

Police are investigating Goode’s death as a homicide but did not disclose any potential motives or suspects in the case.

This is the 22nd homicide in Greensboro this year and police are asking for anybody with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and the investigation is currently ongoing.