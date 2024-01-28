Woman mouths 'help me' to police in alleged Atlanta hostage situation

A woman and her child are safe after an alleged hostage situation, police say.

A woman was able to communicate with police by mouthing "help me" amid an hourslong alleged hostage situation in Atlanta, authorities said.

Authorities were dispatched Friday around 10 p.m. to an apartment on Piedmont Avenue in Northeast Atlanta for a domestic dispute call and were informed a woman and her child were being "held against their will," the Atlanta Police Department said in a press release.

The suspect -- 34-year-old Andre Ross, who police say is believed to be the child's father -- had multiple felony warrants for armed robbery, weapons charges, obstruction and probation violations, according to police.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said the woman "appeared to be uncooperative, based on her statements, but mouthed 'help me' to officers."

Even though the woman did not allow responding officers inside the apartment and would not exit the residence, after her crucial tip-off to authorities, officers set up a perimeter around the location and SWAT and hostage negotiators were called to the scene, police said.

After making contact with Ross, police said hostage negotiators "were able to talk him into surrendering without further incident."

Ross was charged with false imprisonment and taken to the Fulton County Jail, according to police and online jail records. His status had not been updated as of early Sunday afternoon, online jail records show.

The woman and her child were "removed from the apartment and are safe," according to police.