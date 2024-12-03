Woman pleads guilty to DUI crash that killed bride on her wedding night

A South Carolina woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday for a crash that killed a bride on her wedding night last year.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 27, pleaded guilty Monday to multiple charges, including felony DUI and reckless homicide, in connection to the death of Samantha Miller.

On the night of April 28, 2023, Komoroski's blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit, police said. She was driving 40 miles per hour over the speed limit when she crashed into the back of a golf cart carrying Miller, her husband, and two others, according to police.

Aric Hutchinson, the husband of Samantha Miller, speaks at the sentencing of Jamie Lee Komoroski, Dec. 2, 2024, in Charleston, S.C. WCIV

Miller, 34, had gotten married earlier that day in Folly Beach. Her husband, Aric Hutchinson, was critically injured in the crash but survived.

In a statement in court, Komoroski addressed Miller's loved ones and apologized through tears.

Jamie Lee Komoroski in court, Dec. 2, 2024, in Charleston, S.C. WCIV

"I want the last thing that I say to be that, from the very bottom of my heart, with every fiber in my being, how sorry I am. I take full responsibility for my actions," she said. "Hopefully one day you will be able to forgive me, but I know forgiveness must be earned."

"Regardless of if that day ever comes, please know that I will always be devastated, deeply ashamed, and terribly sorry for what I have done," she added.

In a press conference after the sentencing, Hutchinson said he felt that the "punishment fits the crime" but struggles to feel closure.

"I do think she's sorry. However, that doesn't change the fact that Sam's not here, my wife's not here," Hutchinson said.