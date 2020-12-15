Woman robs store with hypodermic needle she claims is infected with AIDS She then demanded money before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A woman has been arrested after robbing a convenience store while brandishing a hypodermic needle she claimed was infected with AIDS.

The incident occurred at the Seasons Corner Market in Raynham, Massachusetts, when the Raynham Police Department received a call at approximately 6:07 p.m. to reports that the establishment was being robbed by a female suspect.

Authorities were told that an adult female, who brandished a hypodermic needle she claimed to be infected with AIDS, demanded money before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

However, a witness was able to record the suspect’s license plate before she made her escape and a notice was subsequently issued to surrounding communities to be on the lookout for the suspect and vehicle, according to a statement by the Raynham Police Department.

”Moments later, the same vehicle was identified by State Police as being wanted in connection with a similar robbery in New Bedford. State Police located the vehicle and made a traffic stop in the town of Marion after a brief vehicle pursuit,” Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in a statement.

After a brief on scene investigation, Raynham Police arrested 34-year-old Ashley Demers of East Wareham, Massachusetts, and charged her with armed robbery.

According to police, Demers now will likely face additional charges from crimes committed in other communities as well as other potential charges related to the police pursuit and motor vehicle infractions.

“This was a terrific example of the level of professionalism, teamwork and communication that exists among municipal police departments and the State Police,” Chief Donovan said in his statement. “In this instance, a suspect — who made violent threats against people doing their jobs to provide goods and services to the public during these difficult times — was apprehended safely and efficiently by well-trained police officers.”

Demers’ motive in the crime is currently unknown but authorities confirmed that she was booked at the State Police barracks in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, after her arrest and will likely be arraigned on Tuesday.