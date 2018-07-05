A man was transported to the hospital after he was shot by a woman as he allegedly tried to steal her SUV with her two children in tow, Dallas police report.

The woman was at a Shell gas station around 10:05 p.m. Wednesday with her children inside the sports utility vehicle, authorities told ABC News Thursday.

"An unknown suspect entered the victim's vehicle at the Shell gas station parking lot. ... The victim [jumped] in the vehicle and told the suspect to stop," Dallas police said in a statement. "The suspect didn't stop the vehicle."

Police said the woman pulled a gun from her glove box and shot the man once in the head, causing the vehicle to crash into a telephone pole.

Police said the suspect, whom they identified as Ricky Wright, 36, was taken to a hospital "with unknown injuries."

Wright has been charged with two counts of unlawful restraint and unauthorized use of motor vehicle, police said.

The woman, who does not want to be identified according to reports, told a CBS affiliate that she had put the gun in the vehicle hours before the incident.

The mother and children were not harmed during the incident, according to CBS.

"I should have just have emptied the whole clip but I didn't. ... I just wanted to give him a warning shot. That was it," she told the CBS affiliate. "I'm not a killer or anything like that, but I do believe in defending what's mine."