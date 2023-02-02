Woman steals Maltipoo puppy, attacks owner in violent assault caught on camera

The woman grabbed the 1-month-old puppy and pepper-sprayed the owner.

A woman was seen stealing a Maltipoo puppy and attacking the dog's owner in a violent assault caught on camera in broad daylight.

A concerned business owner contacted police after his surveillance cameras captured the robbery at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in Bell Gardens, in the Los Angeles area, according to Bell Gardens police.

A woman was seen stealing a Maltipoo puppy and attacking the dog's owner in a violent assault caught on camera in broad daylight. Bell Gardens Police Department

When the victim tried to grab the puppy back, the suspect "violently assaulted" the Maltipoo's owner and pepper-sprayed the victim in the face, police said.

A bystander is seen walking by the victim and suspect during the attack.

The suspect then took the dog and fled, police said.

The victim was treated for "substantial injuries," according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bell Gardens police.