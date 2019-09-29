Woman threatened victim with 8-inch meat cleaver in California police station, video shows

Sep 29, 2019, 11:40 AM ET
PHOTO: California police deployed a stun gun on Mariel Capulong, 22, after she allegedly entered the Salinas Police Department with an 8-inch meat cleaver and threatened a victim.PlaySalinas Police Department/Facebook
Police in California deployed a stun gun on a woman after she allegedly entered a police department armed with an 8-inch meat cleaver and threatened a victim.

The suspect, 22-year-old Mariel Capulong, allegedly grabbed a woman who had just exited the Salinas Police Department, wrapping her arm around the victim's neck and leading her by force back into the lobby on Wednesday evening, according to a press release.

Once inside, Capulong allegedly forced the victim to sit down in a chair and stood over her while raising the meat cleaver at her in a threatening manner, police said.

Several officers then entered the lobby and used a stun gun on Capulong after she refused to comply to orders to drop the butcher knife, according to the release.

Surveillance video from the police department shows the victim being held by Capulong's left arm as she raises the meat cleaver with her right hand.

Capulong continued to wield the weapon even after half a dozen officers entered the lobby and drew their weapons, the video shows.

The victim did not know Capulong, but was not injured in the incident, police said.

Capulong sustained minor injuries and was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon, police said.