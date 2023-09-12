Women, doctors announce legal action against abortion bans in 3 states

The women allege they were denied abortions despite dangerous complications.

Women in Idaho, Oklahoma and Tennessee filed legal actions against their states over abortion bans, saying they were denied abortions despite having dangerous pregnancy complications.

"Today's legal actions seek to ensure that pregnant people with severe pregnancy complications can access abortion care in their home state, and that doctors are given clarity on what situations qualify under the 'medical emergency' exceptions in their state's abortion bans," the Center for Reproductive Rights announced in a statement Tuesday.

"Doctors who violate the bans risk years in prison, hefty fines, and loss of licensure, and have thus been fearful to provide abortion care in many life-threatening circumstances," the CRR said.

