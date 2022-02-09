9-year-old girl in critical condition after apparent road rage shooting: Police

The suspect was believed to be in a white GMC Denali pickup truck.

A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hurt in an apparent road rage shooting in Houston, police said.

The suspect, believed to be in a white GMC Denali pickup truck, apparently cut off the girl's family several times on the Southwest Freeway Tuesday night, Houston police said.

At about 9:10 p.m., the pickup truck pulled behind the family's vehicle and someone in the pickup truck fired shots, hitting the 9-year-old, police said.

No arrests have been made. Police ask anyone to call the police department at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.