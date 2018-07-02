A 3-year-old girl attacked at her birthday party by a knife-wielding man who stabbed five other children and three adults in Boise, Idaho, has died from her injuries, police said Monday.

The girl, whose name had not been released, died at a trauma center in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she was flown for treatment.

"It is with deep sorrow we share the news that she has passed away today," Boise police said in a statement.

The suspect, Timothy Kinner, 30, was arrested charged with nine counts of aggravated battery, and six counts of injury to a child. Police said the charges will likely be amended now that one of the victims has died.

Seven of the other eight victims remain in the hospital, many with serious or critical injuries, police said. One child was treated and released.

