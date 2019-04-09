Authorities in Houston are searching for the unknown driver who they say struck and killed a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, Laquria Williams was crossing Aldine Mail Road. But she didn't yield the right of way to traffic and was hit by a passing car, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

(KTRK) Police investigate the scene where a driver hit and killed a woman in Houston, Texas, April 8, 2019.

The collision knocked the 27-year-old several hundred feet down the road, according to ABC Houston station KTRK.

Witnesses said the driver got out of the car and appeared distraught, but then got back in the car and fled, KTRK reported.

Witnesses described the car as possibly a white or silver SUV with a damaged driver's side headlight, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff’s office's investigation is ongoing.