Here is a recap of this week's episode of "What Would You Do?" with ABC's John Quiñones:

What Would You Do: Gay Parents -- A gay married couple is having lunch with their adopted daughter when they are criticized by another customer for raising a child without a “mother.” The customer doesn’t think it’s natural and thinks it will cause problems. How will customers in Kentucky react if they overhear this? What about in New York? What would you do? Watch what happens:

Part 1:

Play

Part 2:

Play

What Would You Do: Invasion of Privacy Update -- A woman asks a bartender to charge her cell phone. When she walks away, the bartender starts reading her texts, emails and even tries to share her personal photos with others at the bar. Will anyone intervene when they see this invasion of privacy? Watch what happens:

Play

What Would You Do: Breastfeeding in Public -- A woman is nursing her child while enjoying lunch at a restaurant. A bystander (actor/actress) sitting at the next table interrupts her, telling her she is disturbing customers and asks her to leave or stop. What will other diners do? Watch what happens:

Play

What Would You Do: 5 Millionth Customer Update -- We set up this scenario in line at a supermarket. Pretending to be in a hurry, our actor asks a customer if he can cut the line. The customer agrees, and when our actor begins to check out, we find that our actor is the 5 millionth customer and wins a trip to Hawaii. What will the accommodating customers reaction be when they realize they were so close to winning the prize? Watch what happens: