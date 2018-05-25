Here is a recap of this week's episode of "What Would You Do?" with ABC's John Quiñones:

What Would You Do: Grandchildren abuse

A set of grandparents are taking their grandkids out to lunch. While waiting to eat, the grandparents go on and on about how the kids get away with everything; how they don’t like that the kids are constantly on their electronic devices; how they're spoiled; how their parents are ruining them, etc. Will diners agree with the grandparents, or side with the children? What Would You Do? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Overprotective girlfriend

What happens when a girlfriend interferes with her boyfriend’s bartending job by insinuating that his friendliness is more than good customer service? While the boyfriend talks to customers and serves them drinks, his girlfriend watches his every move, hurls insults at him and complains that all he is really doing is flirting. What will customers do? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Down syndrome diner

A customer is insulting a younger customer who has Down syndrome. He thinks that the customer with Down syndrome is taking too long to order, and complains that the waitress is giving the young man too much time and should pay more attention to him. If you overheard this impatient customer saying cruel and hurtful things, what would you do? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Elderly person scam

Two senior ladies are out to lunch. A well-dressed man uses his charm to compliment the ladies and strikes up a conversation. He asks to join them and then proceeds to attempt to get the elderly ladies interested in what he tells them is a once in a lifetime investment opportunity – which is really a scam. He’s fast-talking and smooth, and they buy in hook, line and sinker. Will patrons come to their aid when they realize this guy is a scoundrel and a crook? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Meet the Parents: Jewish boyfriend

A young woman is about to introduce her parents to the new love of her life. She thinks they’ll love him too, but instead, they react very differently when they find out her new boyfriend is Jewish. The parents make it very clear that they would rather their daughter date someone of their faith. Diners around the restaurant overhear it all – how do they react? What would you do? Watch what happens: