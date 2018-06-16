'What Would You Do?' episode recap: Lesbian couple denied wedding cake at bakery

Here is a recap of this week's episode of "What Would You Do?" with ABC's John Quiñones:

What Would You Do: Prepay

What would you do if you were at a restaurant where you saw a group of black teens being asked to “prepay” for their meal? When they question their waitress who asked them to prepay, she tells them that they have experienced problems in the past with people “like them” skipping out on the bill. Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Lesbian Cake Discrimination

What would you do if you saw a lesbian couple being denied a wedding cake at a bakery because the owner says gay marriage is in conflict with his beliefs? This is based on real incidents. Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Forced Child Shoplifting

What would you do if you saw a mother forcing her child to shoplift at a grocery store? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Recipe Book

You see a woman in a book store browsing through cookbooks. However, she is not just browsing… She is ripping out pages from one of the recipe books without paying! Will anyone stop our recipe bandit? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Poor Kid

What would you do if you saw young boys picking on another boy for being poor in a clothing store? The child is clearly dressed in “old-looking” clothes and shoes. They make fun of his hand-me-downs and shame him because he can’t afford many items in the store. Would you step in? Watch what happens: