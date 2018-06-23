'What Would You Do?' episode recap: Mom scolds child for speaking in Spanish

Here is a recap of this week's episode of "What Would You Do?" with ABC's John Quiñones:

What Would You Do: Skip the tip

What would you do if you heard a couple refusing to leave a tip for a lesbian waitress because they disagreed with her lifestyle?

A lesbian waitress says this happened to her at a restaurant in Rockford, Illinois. On the bill was a written note that said, “Can’t tip someone who doesn’t love Jesus!” Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Petite Picasso

We’re at a café that displays fine art on the walls with prices displayed next to them. A mother is there with her young child, who is drawing with markers. Mom asks the people around her to keep an eye out while she steps away. Our little Picasso quickly turns her markers from the paper in front of her to a painting on the café wall. What will people do? When mom returns, how will people react when she tries to cover it up or drag them into her mess? And what will people say when our little Picasso doesn’t understand why people don’t like her pretty picture? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Not our culture

While at a restaurant you witness a white mom with her adopted Hispanic child scolding her child for speaking Spanish. The child may try to speak Spanish, try to order a typical Spanish dish, etc., and she is faced with her mother telling her things like: “We don’t speak that language, we speak English!” or “You don’t eat those foods anymore... you can order a burger.” What would you do if you witnessed a white mother behaving this way toward an adopted child from a different culture? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Fake boss

What would you do if a woman approached you to ask if you would stand in as her “fake boss” for a few minutes to appease her mother? The woman was recently let go from her job and she doesn’t want to disappoint her mother who is visiting from out of town. Will anyone help her out? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Bogus bling

What would you do if you heard a young man brag that he is about to propose to his girlfriend with a ring she doesn’t know is fake? After he pops the question, will anyone tell her it’s not the real thing? Would you step in? Watch what happens: