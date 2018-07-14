Here is a recap of this week's episode of "What Would You Do?" with ABC's John Quiñones:

What Would You Do: Parent disapprove of their pregnant teen’s final decision -- A pregnant teen changes her mind to keep her baby after agreeing on adoption. Parents disapprove and want to continue to place baby for adoption. Whose side will people take? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Wannabe social media model teen treats store employees poorly -- A rude teen treats clothing store employees terribly because her mom is spending “a lot of money” there. She bosses the sales woman around. What would you do? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Clothing store discriminates against black shopper -- A casually dressed African American man goes shopping in an upscale clothing store. Store employee tells him he can’t afford it. How will people react? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Woman steals groceries out of customers carts -- A customer rudely takes items from other customers' carts for herself. What will customers do? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Groom gets wedding-day jitters and runs off to the bar -- A groom is nervous on his wedding day and runs away to the bar. Will customers support him or tell him to go back? What will they tell the bride? Watch what happens: