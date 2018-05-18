"What Would You Do?" is back for another season! Here is a recap of the Thursday, May 17, 2018, episode of "What Would You Do?" with ABC's John Quiñones:

What Would You Do: Meet the Parents: Lesbian Daughter -- A young woman is meeting her parents for lunch to let them know that she is engaged... to a woman. The parents are disapproving of her lifestyle, admitting that they thought their daughter’s dating women was “just a phase” but in their opinion, she can’t actually marry a woman. If you overheard this conversation, what would you do? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Abusive Teen Relationship -- What would you do if you saw a teenage boy grabbing his girlfriend forcefully in public, controlling what she’s doing, snatching her phone, etc.? Is it just adolescent drama, or is it a serious situation? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Drunk School Bus Driver -- A bus driver is at a bar having a liquid lunch. The issue: from there, he’s going back to work to pick up students from a field trip. Will people at the bar stop our drunk bus driver from getting behind the wheel? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Laundry Thief -- What would you do if you witnessed a customer at a laundromat stealing from other people’s clothes? The thief is treating the washers and dryers as if they were her own clothing stores. Would you step in and say something or turn a blind eye? Watch what happens:

What Would You Do: Elderly Waiter Abuse -- In this scenario, our waiter is a senior citizen who is slow in taking a customer’s order and when he finally does bring the food, it is not what the young man ordered. The customer is very impatient and starts complaining out loud, making rude remarks about the waiter’s age, speed and getting the orders right. Will customers defend the waiter and come to his aid? Watch what happens: