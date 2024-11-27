Bobby Flay shares his favorite Thanksgiving recipes on 'The View'

Bobby Flay’s new cookbook – “Bobby Flay: Chapter One” – is his most personal one yet. In addition to more than 100 recipe highlights from his celebrated career in food, he tells the story of leaving high school at age 16 to pursue his dream of becoming a chef. And it’s here right in time for Thanksgiving!

Flay is sharing some of his favorite recipes from the new cookbook with the co-hosts of “The View” – including an acorn squash, apple and cranberry tostada, salmon and dill quesadilla and an autumn chai pomegranate punch.

And now, viewers at home can join in on the deliciousness! Read on for Flay's Thanksgiving-inspired dishes featured on "The View."

Acorn Squash with Manchego, Hazelnuts and Parsley Pesto

Serves 4

Parsley Pesto (makes 1 cup):

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons dry-roasted pine nuts

1 small garlic clove, finely chopped

1½ cups coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves

¼ cup freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper



Directions:

In a mini food processor, combine the pine nuts and garlic and pulse until a paste forms. Add the parsley and Parmigiano and pulse to combine. With the motor running, pour in the oil in a slow, steady stream until the pesto emulsifies. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer the pesto to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.



Acorn Squash

Ingredients:

2 acorn squash, halved lengthwise and seeded

2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as avocado or canola

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter

½ cup Parsley Pesto

¾ cup hazelnuts, toasted and coarsely chopped

½ cup finely grated Manchego cheese



Directions:

1. Set an oven rack in the lowest position and preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Brush the squash with the oil and season with salt and pepper. Place cut-side down on the parchment-lined baking sheet and roast until tender, about 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool.

3. In a medium sauté pan over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Once it begins to foam, about 5 minutes, lower the heat to medium. Swirl the pan occasionally until the milk solids begin to brown, about 15 minutes. Adjust the heat to low and keep a watchful eye, to avoid burning the butter. Once the butter reaches the color of an old penny, about 5 minutes, pour it into a small bowl or liquid measuring cup and set aside.

4. Once cool enough to handle, carefully slice the squash into ½-inch-thick half-moons. (Or, for a more dramatic presentation, you can leave them halved). Arrange them on a platter, drizzle with the pesto and brown butter, garnish with the hazelnuts and Manchego, and serve.

Apple and Cranberry Crostata

Serves 6



Buttermilk Pie Dough

Ingredients:

1 ⅔ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

Pinch of kosher salt

½ cup (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, small dice

¼ cup cold buttermilk



Crostata

Ingredients:

3 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and sliced into 1-inch wedges

1 ¼ cups fresh cranberries

¼ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup packed light brown sugar

¼ cup corn starch

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 large egg

2 tablespoons turbinado sugar



Whipped Crème Fraîche

Ingredients:

½ cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons crème fraîche

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract



Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F.

2. Make the pie dough: In a food processor, combine the flour, sugar, salt and butter. Pulse a few times to mix. Add the buttermilk and pulse until the dough comes together. Form into a disc, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 2 days. The dough also freezes very well for up to 3 months.

3. Make the filling: In a large bowl, combine the apples, cranberries, granulated sugar, brown sugar, corn starch, vanilla, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and salt and fold until the sugars and corn starch “melt” into the fruit. Set aside.

4. Make the crust: Set an oven rack in the lowest position and preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Roll out the disc of dough, dusting it with flour so it doesn't stick to your work surface or the rolling pin, into a 12-inch round, about ⅛ inch thick.

Carefully transfer the dough to the prepared baking sheet. Fold over the edges and create a rustic crimp about 2 inches wide around the entire circumference of the dough (if the dough gets too warm and becomes difficult to handle, refrigerate it for 15 minutes). Place parchment in the center of the dough and use pie weights or baking beans to help the crust keep its form. Blind bake for 15 minutes. Allow to cool.

5. Assemble the crostata: Remove the parchment and weights or beans, and carefully put the fruit and any juices that have worked their way to the bottom of the bowl into the center of the pastry. Distribute the apples and cranberries evenly in the crostata.

6. Whisk the egg with 1 teaspoon of water and brush lightly on the crust. Sprinkle the egg-washed crust with the turbinado sugar.

7. Return the crostata to the oven for 15 minutes, then reduce the oven temperature to 375°F and bake for 1 hour longer. Remove from the oven and let cool on a wire rack for at least 2 hours.

8. Make the whipped crème fraîche: In a medium bowl, combine the heavy cream, crème fraîche, sugar and vanilla and whisk until very soft peaks form. Do not over whip the cream; it should be smooth and light. (You can do this up to an hour in advance; store, covered, in the refrigerator.)

9. Serve crostata topped with a dollop of the whipped crème fraîche.

Smoked Salmon and Dill Quesadilla with Salmon Caviar

Serves 4 as an appetizer

Dill Crema (makes 1/2 cup)

Ingredients:

½ cup crème fraîche

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper



Directions:

1. In a small bowl, combine the crème fraîche and dill, then season with salt and pepper. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Tequila Smoked Salmon

Ingredients:

1 (2-pound) skin-on King salmon fillet

2 tablespoons coriander seeds

2 tablespoons yellow mustard seeds

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon pureed canned chipotle in adobo

Zest of 3 limes

½ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro

2 cups kosher salt

2 cups light brown sugar

2 cups tequila

Cherry wood chips or pellets



Directions:

1. Cover a baking sheet with a layer of aluminum foil and then a layer of plastic wrap (enough to make a pouch for the salmon). Place the salmon fillet on top of the plastic wrap, skin-side down. Pat the top dry with paper towels.

2. In a small saucepan, combine the coriander, mustard and cumin seeds and toast over low heat, stirring continuously, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat, allow to cool slightly, and coarsely grind in a coffee grinder. Transfer to a small bowl and set aside.

3. Spread the chipotle over the top of the salmon fillet. Sprinkle the ground spices, lime zest, and cilantro over the fish and press them firmly into the flesh. Combine the salt and brown sugar in a bowl, drizzle with the tequila, and stir to combine. Spread the salt-sugar mixture evenly over the salmon. Tightly wrap the salmon in the plastic wrap and aluminum foil. Place another baking sheet on the salmon and weigh it down with bricks wrapped in foil or a heavy cutting board. Refrigerate for 48 hours.

4. Set a rack over a baking sheet. Remove the salmon from the refrigerator and unwrap. When it’s ready, the fish should have a raw appearance and a firm texture. Scrape off the curing ingredients and gently rinse the salmon to remove any remaining cure. Pat the salmon dry with paper towels and place it skin-side down on the wire rack. Refrigerate, uncovered, for up to 12 hours, until the surface of the filet feels dry, not tacky, and has a shiny appearance.

5. Prepare a smoker or cold-smoke generator using cherry wood. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and keep the temperature of the smoker below 85°F.

6. Fill a roasting pan with ice and set a wire rack on top. Place the salmon on the rack, flesh-side up. The salmon should not touch the ice and should be suspended at least 1 inch above it. Place the whole setup inside the smoker. Allow the salmon to smoke for at least 4 hours (using cherry wood allows shorter smoke times due to the intense flavor from the smoke it gives compared to other woods, such as oak and hickory.) Carefully monitor the temperature of the smoker, removing water from the pan below the salmon and replacing it with ice as needed. Remove from the heat and wrap the salmon in butcher paper or plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours before slicing. Wrapped airtight, the salmon can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks or in the freezer for up to 6 months.



Assembling the quesadillas:

Ingredients:

3 (7-inch) flour tortillas

¼ cup grated Monterey Jack cheese

¼ cup grated white cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons thinly sliced red onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 thin slices Tequila-Cured Salmon

Dill Crema

2 teaspoons salmon caviar

Zest of 1 lemon

4 small sprigs dill



Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 450°F.

2. Place 2 of the tortillas on a baking sheet. Sprinkle half the cheeses, onion and dill on each and season with salt and pepper. Stack the 2 tortillas and top with the remaining tortilla.

3. Bake until the tortillas are slightly crisped and the cheese has melted, about 15 minutes.

4. Cut into quarters, then garnish each quarter with a slice of smoked salmon, a dollop of dill crema, some salmon caviar, lemon zest, and a dill sprig. Serve hot.

Autumn Chai Pomegranate Punch

Serves 12



Ingredients:

4 cups strong chai tea, freshly brewed (8 chai tea bags steeped for at least 10 minutes in boiling water)

4 cinnamon sticks

6 star anise pods

1 ½ cups honey

1 ½ cups fresh orange juice

2 ½ cups pomegranate juice

3/4 cup pomegranate seeds

1 small navel orange, sliced into wheels then half-moons

1 small red or green apple, cored and sliced

1 small pear, cored and sliced

Simple syrup, optional

Additional cinnamon sticks, for garnish

Additional star anise, for garnish



Directions:

1. Pour the freshly brewed, hot tea into a heatproof bowl or pitcher. Add the cinnamon sticks, star anise and honey and stir until honey is fully melted and combined. Chill until completely cold. This can be done up to a day in advance.

2. Once fully chilled, add in the orange juice, pomegranate juice, pomegranate seeds, orange slices, apple slices, and pear slices and stir to combine. You can adjust the sweetness to your liking with simple syrup if desired. Chill for at least 4 hours or overnight to let the fruit sit in the punch. If serving in a punch bowl, transfer contents to a punch bowl.

3. Ladle into glasses, making sure each glass gets an even distribution of soaked fruit. Garnish each glass with a cinnamon stick and star anise.