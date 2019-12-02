Transcript for Lorena Bobbitt on why she's speaking out in new docu-series

??? Let's go ??? You may want to get some of your children out of the room for this segment because it will contain some graphic subject matter. The domestic assault case of Lorena and John Wayne Bobbitt is one of America's most notorious true crime stories. And a new docuseries called "Lorena," proves that 25 years later, it's still just as shocking. Take a look. This was a modern love story. Boy meets girl. Boy falls in love with girl. Boy married girl. Girl cuts off boy's penis. The interest level was huge. Court TV is bringing the proceedings into millions of homes. People are like, that's crazy. This story was irresistible. Everybody was looking to get an interview. Guilt or innocence will come down to whom the jurors believe. What did he do the make her do something like that? Here to answer that question and a lot more, please welcome Lorena Bobbitt. Ppz ppz I do want to note that we just introduced you as already rain that Bobbitt. But you go by Lorena Gallo now. Yes, yes, it's my maiden name. It's been 25 years since you cut your husband's penis off with kitchen knife. Can you remind everyone why you did it and why you're choosing to speak about it now? First of all, thank you for inviting me here. Everyone. Sure. And, um, I wanted to -- tell my story, 25 years ago have happened. And 25 years ago, my story got lost in the tabloids. And, it was just basically a big joke. And, there's not a joke about violence. No joke about sexual assault. That's why I'm here. And also, I'm here because I believe that there's not up with day that passes by that I see in the newspaper that a woman gets raped, a woman is assaulted, a woman has going through domestic violence. Nothing has been done about it. And as a mother, I have a child. Event eventualeventually, she's going the go to college. I want my child to feel safe. I want my child to take a stand and say, I'm not going to take this anymore. Law needs to be changed. The conversations about domestic violence have to be taken more seriously. Sure. And I have seen the documentary. It's a four-hour documentary. Four parts. I don't think our audience has. Um -- when you say you have to talk -- why did you do it? The documentary? No, why did you -- I'm sorry. I'm sorry. Why did you cut his penis are you saying because he was violent towards you? Because he assaulted you? It's not a question about why I did what I did. Obviously, you can see, I wasn't in my right mind. I wasn't psychologically Normal. You know, I went into this bizarre -- um, craziness, called insanity. And I was, acquitted. By reason of temporary insanity. So -- that's not -- this is not a question about why I did T or, you know, how I did it. It's about it shows how -- how -- psychologically traumatic a victim of domestic violence is. And it actually shes in the documentary how brutally the perpetrators are. Well, um, you were both ultimately found not guilty. You of malicious wounding by reason of tech rare insanity. He was found not guilty of marital sexual assault. John Wayne Bobbitt is also interviewed in this series. We reached out for comment and he denied all allegations of marital sexual assault. So -- I see that you might have been upset by the comedians making fun of this story, right? That's right. There's nothing -- it's not a joke. Domestic violence not a joke. Is the joke was actually not about the domestic violence. I remember this very well there my own past. And, um, women responded to the story because they felt that a woman -- I mean this is not a pun. But took something into her own hands and took care of this abuser in a most violent way, I assume -- assuredly. Only two women have tried it since your story came out, I understand. So that was where the comedy came from. Not in the abuse. At the fact that, hey, look at this woman, she's not taking it. That's what it was about. You see. So maybe that makes you feel a little better. I don't know. Well, again, I mean, you know -- I stand that you know, humor is in my story. There are elements in the story. You do see that. What's the humor to you? The facthat people are still connect with the fact that they cannot see a man losing his masculinity. And part of the, you know, for women or for society, we tend to actually you know, to neutralize the shocking, I think, for me is to bring humor into it. And we actually, introduce humor into eg into our lives. Soy understand that. You do. But, um, the fact that -- the whole story, my story was lost in the tabloids and it was made a big joke and people actually -- didn't see domestic violence into a matter of -- a problem that we have in society. And it is a social epidemic. So that's what the -- That's right. -- What the matter was. Looking back after everything you wept through, which we all know is a lot. Do you regret doing what you did? You call it the Independence dent. Cutting off his genitalia. Do you regret doing it? How can you regret doing something that wasn't planned? I mean, I -- I was not a wife that is going to say, okay, I'm going to wake up today and then I'm going to cut my husband's, you know, sexual organ. That was not planned. Again, I was psychologically traumatized by him. You know, one of the misconceptions that people have about domestic violence is that it's only physical. But it's psychologically, it's traumatic. It's emotional. It's economic. And, domestic violence does not discriminate. Doesn't drim gnat gender. There's a lot of members of the lgbtq class that have gone through domestic violence and are going through domestic violence right now. A lot of women and men. We talk about women because statistically, there's more women affected by domestic violence than men. You still don't remember doing it. We're living in a different time now. The past few years of the me too movement that have given voice to women that have been through abuse. And I think are feeling more accepted by society. Do you think people will watch this and hear your story now and will they think about all of this differently today? Yes, definitely things have changed. I applaud the movement of me too and time's up. That gives us a voice. Gives the people even more strong give the victim a voice. And say, you fe what is this there's no time to be silent anymore. It's time to talk about it and eventually, hopefully, I'm glad to see there is many women in congress that we are going to work together and laws are going to change more to protect the victims and women. I couldn't believe this, John Wayne Bobbitt still tries to keep in touch with you. He sends you love letters signed your eternal flame. I'm assuming you don't write him back. I don't. That's part of abuse. Being abusive still? A lot of people actually think that domestic violence is so physical. But sit control. It's about controlling. The victim. It's about overpowering the control. Of others that can't. By writing you lov love letters, he's trying to control you from afar? Yes. Trying to manipulate you. Yes. I'm not engaging into his friendship. It's amazing he would try to go there with you. Our thanks to Lorena Bobbitt. Her four-part docuserise," Lorena," will be available on

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.