'The View' co-hosts share their favorite Mother's Day gifts for under $50

With Mother's Day quickly approaching, the clock is ticking on getting the perfect gift to show your mom just how much you care! "The View" co-hosts have you covered with their favorite gifts under $50, from custom stationery and travel accessories to yummy baked goods and tools to help any mom find her zen.

Five lucky at-home viewers will win a selection of these gifts! Enter for your chance to win by April 30, 2024 at midnight eastern.

Alyssa Farah Griffin's Picks:

The Stationery Studio Personalized Stationery

Say "thanks" with a personal touch with custom stationery from The Stationery Studio. Pick out your preferred style, then customize with a name, message and more! The company offers more than 30,000 personalized items, which start at just $27.

$27+; thestationerystudio.com



Macy's Fragrance Sampler Set

Try before you buy! This curated set features samples of Macy's most popular scents, including: Armani My Way Eau de Parfum, BVLGARI Christian Siriano, COACH, DOLCE &GABBANA, Givenchy, Gucci, Jimmy Choo, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade, Lancôme, Maison Margiela, MARC JACOBS, ANGEL, philosophy, Prada, Ralph Lauren, Skylar, Valentino, Donna, Versace, Viktor & Rolf, and Yves Saint Laurent.

$40; macys.com



Sunny Hostin's Picks:



Harney & Sons Tea

Harney & Sons is a family-owned and operated third generation American tea company offering more than 300 varieties of teas and herbal infusions. Available loose, in convenient sachets or teabags, and even in ready-to-drink bottles, making tea an everyday luxury has never been easier or more enjoyable.

$4+; harney.com



Le Creuset's Sheila Bridges Harlem Toile de Jouy Mugs

The Harlem Toile de Jouy Mugs feature the beloved toile pattern created by renowned interior designer Sheila Bridges. Each mug in the collection highlights an exuberant vignette of vibrant, everyday Black life in the pastoral motifs typical of toiles from the late 1700s.

$28; lecreuset.com



Joy Behar's Picks:



Marleylilly Sling Bags

For travel or daily adventures, these durable sling bags hold plenty and make carrying easy with their adjustable accent shoulder strap. They have multiple compartments to keep your accessories, money, credit cards and keys easily accessible. Make the gift extra special by having it personalized with a monogram.

$19.99-$39.99; marleylilly.com



Crossbody Phone Wallets

These iPhone case wallets are equipped with removable and adjustable crossbody straps, perfect for traveling, simply going out and daily life. They also have a kickstand design making it convenient to watch movies or videos.

$24.99-$49.99; onetop.com



Sara Haines' Picks:



Susansnaps

Susansnaps was born after co-owner Susan Stachler was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma a week before her college graduation. Her mother made gingersnap cookies for her in treatment, called "Susansnaps," "after learning ginger is a stomach soother and, of course, homemade cookies always bring smiles," Stachler says. After neighbors and friends found out about the sweet treats, a business was born.

$12.95; susansnaps.com

Headspace

Headspace's mission is to provide every person access to lifelong mental health support. Through evidence-based meditation and mindfulness tools, mental health coaching, therapy, psychiatry, Headspace helps you create life-changing habits to support your mental health and find a healthier, happier you.

$38.99/3 months; headspace.com



Whoopi Goldberg's Picks:



Dominique Ansel Baked Goods

Chef Dominique is a James Beard Award-winning pastry chef who has shaken up the pastry world with innovation and creativity at the heart of his work. Chef Dominique is responsible for creating some of the most fêted pastries in the world, including: the Cronut® (named one of TIME Magazine’s “25 Best inventions of 2013”), The Cookie Shot & the DKA: Dominique’s Kouign Amann.

$22+; dominiqueansel.com



Belkin Power Banks and Earbuds

The BoostCharge delivers a safe 7.5W of wireless charging power to your device without cables or the need to connect to a power source. The fold-out stand offers a convenient and hands-free way to stream or video call while you charge, and comes in a variety of colors that can connect to all of your Bluetooth-enabled devices.

$39.99+; belkin.com

