'The View' co-hosts share their favorite snacks for Super Bowl LVIII

Let's be honest, half of the excitement leading up to Super Bowl Sunday is all about what's on the table. There's nothing like an amazing snack spread on the biggest sports day of the year, and this year, we tasked Emmy-winning Chef Jackie Rothong with adapting the co-hosts favorite dishes for our game-day feast.

Alyssa’s Buffalo Chicken Dip Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers

Ingredients:

8 oz cream cheese, room temp

3 chopped scallions, plus more for garnish

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken

½ cup of any buffalo wing sauce

½ cup potato chip crumbs

1/4 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp chili powder

10 jalapeño peppers, sliced in half lengthwise, seeded

Salt and pepper



Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a sheet tray with parchment paper.

2. In a medium bowl, add the cream cheese, scallions, cheddar, shredded chicken and buffalo sauce. Mix until combined.

3. In a separate bowl, stir together the potato chip crumbs, paprika, garlic powder and chili powder.

4. Lay the peppers onto the prepared sheet tray. Drizzle the peppers with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Stuff each half with the prepared filling. Top with the potato chip crumbs.

5. Bake for 25-30 minutes until golden and bubbly.

6. Remove from the oven, garnish with more scallions and serve.



Sunny's Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings (with a side of Frank's Red Hot Sauce)

Ingredients:

24 chicken wings

Vegetable oil, enough to fill a pot / cover the chicken wings as they fry

Lawry’s Lemon Pepper Seasoning



Directions:

1. Dry-season the chicken wings with Lawry’s Lemon Pepper Seasoning.

2. Heat vegetable oil in a large pot or deep fryer to around 350°F. Working in batches, fry the chicken wings for 10-12 minutes until they are golden brown and crispy.

3. Remove the wings from the oil and re-coat with more Lawry’s Lemon Pepper Seasoning.

4. Place wings on a wire rack to drain excess oil.



Ana’s Salsa Verde Sheet Pan Chicken Quesadilla (with a side of guacamole) by Chef Ingrid Hoffmann

Find the recipe on Hoffmann's Instagram.

Sara's 3-Layer Chili Dip

Ingredients:

1 can Hormel no beans chili

1 package room temperature cream cheese

1 small can chopped green chiles

1 bag Mexican blend cheese



Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F

2. Spread the cream cheese in an even layer in a casserole dish.

3. Empty the can of No Beans chili in an even layer on top of the cream cheese.

4. Add the chopped green chiles on top, spreading them evenly.

5. Sprinkle a thick layer of Mexican blend cheese on top.

6. Bake it at 350 for 40-45 minutes.





Joy's Mother's Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

Ingredients:

24 large mushrooms, stems removed, or more as needed

1 pound bulk hot Italian sausage

1 onion, diced

4 ounces grated Parmesan cheese, divided

¼ cup Italian bread crumbs

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley



Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

2. Hollow out each mushroom cap, reserving the scrapings.

3. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir sausage, onion, and reserved mushroom scrapings until sausage is browned and cooked through, 4 to 6 minutes. Drain and discard grease; return the sausage mixture to the skillet.

4. Stir 3 ounces Parmesan cheese, bread crumbs, garlic, and parsley into the sausage mixture. Cook and stir until heated through, 3 to 5 minutes.

5. Stuff each mushroom cap with the sausage mixture and place on a baking sheet.

6. Bake stuffed mushrooms in the preheated oven for 12 minutes. Sprinkle remaining 1 ounce Parmesan cheese over mushrooms and bake until mushrooms are cooked through and cheese is melted and bubbling, about 3 minutes.

