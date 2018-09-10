'The View' podcast: Subscribe and take Hot Topics on the go!

Every episode of ABC’s award-winning talk show "The View" will now be available as a podcast!
You can now take co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman on the go while keeping up with the hottest topics, headline-making conversations, politics, pop culture, celebrity guests and newsmakers. Each new show will be available by 4 p.m. ET.
Click your favorite podcast app below to subscribe:
- Apple Podcasts
- Google Podcasts
- TuneIn
- Spotify
- Stitcher
- ABC News app