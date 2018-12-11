The View's Hot Holiday Toys for 2018

With a few days left to go in the holiday season, do you have all the gifts you need for your little ones? From games to kitchen sets, we’ve got you covered with the hottest holiday toys of 2018!





Tick Tac Tongue: This is a game that challenges skill, speed and agility!

$17.99; tictactongue.toys

Chow Crown Game: Kids can play with their food! This game is a great mix of musical chairs and a love for eating.

$19.99; hasbro.com

Scruff A Luv: The perfect gift for kids who love animals.

$19.99; scruff-a-luvs.com

Pop-Oh-Ver By Kangaroo: Your little ones can cook anywhere with this portable play kitchen set! This lightweight, canvas play set simply ties over a household chair and transforms into a pretend kitchen.

$39.95; popohver.com

Jurassic World Velociraptor “Blue” Chomp ‘N Roar Mask & Claws: Kids can transport themselves into Jurassic World with this dinosaur mask and claws, both sold separately.

$34.99/$14.99; shop.mattel.com

Sky Walker Landspeeder Ride On: Kids can drive themselves into a galaxy far far away with this Star Wars ride! The Landspeeder seats two little ones, drives at 5 mph, and includes lights and real movie sounds.

$199.99; radioflyer.com

XBOX ONE S Minecraft Creators Bundle: This XBOX ONE comes with a one month Xbox game pass that gives you access to over 100 games.

$299.99; xbox.com