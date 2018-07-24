Whoopi Goldberg reunited with old summer camp friends

In June, "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg was invited to Camp Kinder Ring — a nonprofit co-ed sleepaway camp in Hopewell Junction, located just north of New York City — to speak about the impact summer camp made on her life.

It turned out to be a reunion 50 years in the making when she was reunited with her former campers and staff from Camp Madison-Felicia.

That camp, founded by the New York Society for Ethical Culture, offered kids from housing projects and settlement houses the chance to experience camp and the great outdoors.

Camp Kinder Ring’s director, Marc Rauch, presented a camp scholarship in Whoopi’s name to pay it forward and give a child the life-changing experience of sleepaway camp.

Susie Lupert, executive director of the American Camp Association of NY and NJ, honored Whoopi's dedication to spreading the word about the importance of camp for children.