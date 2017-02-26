Transcript for Man Reports Wife Missing Two Days After She Disappeared: Part 2

A hardworking spit fire of a woman Nikki light mother breadwinner and a woman who despite her son's. Things no boomer outsized husband. And now she is missing nowhere to be found in the family's upscale four bedroom house outside Atlanta. Now we can go inside its video obtained by ABC news are there any clues in here that answer the question where's Nickie. Go ahead and look around. See any signs of a violent struggle and he bloodstains in the carbon broken furniture. Sure there's a gun and holster but it's not smoking nothing more incriminating than an unmade bed. And there it is maps electronic fortress and and yet for someone so concerned with the comings and goings in and around his house Matt waits two days after Nicki Bennett. Before bothering to pick up the phone and call Nickie sister eight. And he said he talked to make it as an out why what's going on and then he's done well Mickey's nothing silly talking about. And seditious manhunt since Saturday face here. Called east. After that call Metz didn't file a missing person report and told his story to police. Ian Nicki had a fight he slid on the floor of his office and when he woke up the next morning Nikki was gone. He says the only thing she took closer tooth brush her purse her phone. All the tracking devices left behind. So there's she was going on TV not there. He says she's been breaking down mentally for some time. And just walk away. There's do we understand. That this is really a fraternity house it's just another person actually collect she's never have been now. Matt over shares with the cop on the phone. Telling him the fight is about sex and indeed to handle. Only to turn your county town street so what does it really didn't have any yeah. I don't. And they have and the timing of its. Needs are. Gangs he says maybe she's checked into a hospital suffering from a breakdown. My wife has along history. If some news. Kind of mental imbalances yeah. Man oh man says he's had enough. He's done with his crazy wife. Our solar business you know prominent divorce. And I sort of turning about. Just next. That's right before police and even launched a search and her family says before Mattis spread the word and then Nicky it's gone missing. He has hired a lawyer for divorce. Or. Was out of again it's I think I can tell you mean my response that I am my reaction to that was who does that it was just all about hand there was never. A frantic whereas my life. And as if divorce is not enough of a program that goes down to the courthouse to fill out paperwork they have Nikki committed. Gary is telling his brother in law. The courthouse rang out bulwark forward slightly. True or involuntary committal. By now a multi generational civil war is breaking out pitting the north that are Matt and his young daughters against his southern analog. Big east fans including her daughter Alice. On their lists. The farthest thing from crazy you can get Mickey's family has a very different take about her disappearance. They present when Matthews saying about Mickey's mental condition and they're angry that match took two days to tell them she's missing. He wasn't worried at all about finding his walking and he was concerned now make insurer. That he spread the story that she was insane. Still weak after Nicki Bennett Alex helped organize a surge from Amy alerts the media hoping to get the whole community involved. More than 100 volunteers are all in red spread out through the neighborhood. Matt was not among them. Skipping what may have been the shortest search in the history of missing persons ten minutes after friends and family had formed a grid. I just saw huge big pile they just looked it looked like it was. Covering up some think I just starting taking away at it and saw her body and her hair. Hired somebody screamed from the woods behind you know silent running upstairs he went to him uncovered and Liz my sister. Baghdad family members flying out as. We all Gwinnett County firefighters and police arrived just minutes after people. Looking for in the eighteen blindly make a shocking discovery around ten and I blacked out I just just remember hitting the ground for. Mickey's body was found nude less than a mile from her house. If she was running away she didn't get far. Her body covered in leaves in a wooded area near the finger pointing began this. This is AD moments after her sister nick he's body is found. You wait it's today is Dave under Carter miss series. And he told me that made any huge fight them. That he or she wasn't well and bad seed had been having breakdowns and stuff said but I saw her two weeks ago aren't you. The missing persons case closed but is this murder lightly investigators are talking with flight Lee's husband and searching the couple's home but police say right now he is not a suspect. Certainly man's personal sent com will prove. He had nothing to do with his wife's disappearance what better alibi witness than 21 cameras. So here's a man waiting for a crime to happen. Every day sentence that his office looking around this one finally happens and he's got no pictures. Or.

