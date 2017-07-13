Andie MacDowell explains how her kids made her comfortable with nude scenes

ABC News contributor Chris Connelly has interviewed countless celebrities over his more than 30 years as an entertainment journalist, and in a new digital series, "The Callback," he reunites with stars with whom he has history to catch up on their lives and careers.

In the fourth episode, which was filmed at the TriBeCa Film Festival in New York City, Connelly interviewed actress Andie MacDowell, who was promoting her new film, "Love After Love."

In a wide-ranging conversation, MacDowell opened up about her feelings about the Broadway adaptation of “Groundhog Day,” parenting up-and-coming actors, and her feelings about being called "grandma."

A new episode of "The Callback" will be available next Thursday.