Billy Joel welcomes his 3rd daughter

Oct 23, 2017, 9:21 PM ET
PHOTO: Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick pose for a photo on their wedding day, July 4, 2015 in Long Island, New York.Myrna Suarez/WireImage/Getty Images
Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick pose for a photo on their wedding day, July 4, 2015 in Long Island, New York.

Billy Joel is now the father of three daughters.

The singer and his wife, Alexis Roderick, welcomed their second child, Remy Anne, at 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, his rep confirmed to People magazine.

The newborn weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

“Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled," his rep added.

Billy Joel and wife expecting their 2nd child

Joel, 68, married Roderick, 35, in July 2015 -- one month before she gave birth to their eldest, Della Rose. He also has a 31-year-old daughter, Alexa Ray, with his ex-wife, Christie Brinkley.

A rep for Joel did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.