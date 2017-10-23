Billy Joel is now the father of three daughters.

The singer and his wife, Alexis Roderick, welcomed their second child, Remy Anne, at 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, his rep confirmed to People magazine.

The newborn weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

“Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled," his rep added.

Joel, 68, married Roderick, 35, in July 2015 -- one month before she gave birth to their eldest, Della Rose. He also has a 31-year-old daughter, Alexa Ray, with his ex-wife, Christie Brinkley.

A rep for Joel did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.