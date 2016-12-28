Following the death Wednesday of legendary actress Debbie Reynolds at the age of 84, one day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher, social media was inundated with tributes by her Hollywood peers.
Reynolds was rushed to the hospital in the Los Angeles area Wednesday afternoon, a source close to the actress confirmed to ABC News. The day before, she had addressed the death of her daughter on Facebook, thanking friends and fans for their continued support.
Reynolds' acting careers included starring roles in "Singin' in the Rain," "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," for which she received an Oscar nomination, and "The Singing Nun."
Celebrities and public figures took to social media to react to Reynolds' death:
Bette Midler
#DebbieReynolds has just died. This is too hard to comprehend. Beautiful, talented, devoted to her craft, she follows Carrie, dead days ago.— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 29, 2016
Jamie Lee Curtis
There are no words. Just that we all want 2 surround Billie with loving strength & support. Please give her space media. Please. Please.— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) December 29, 2016
La Toya Jackson
We watched this movie over and over, it was a family favorite! "Singing In The Rain" ?? Debbie Reynolds we love you!?? pic.twitter.com/iqAIQHW6x0— La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) December 29, 2016
Mia Farrow
Debbie Reynolds cd sing, dance & gave dazzling performances. RIP doesn't sound right for her or Carrie-I hope they're somewhere having fun— mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 29, 2016
Mark Hamill
#CruelCruelYear pic.twitter.com/I3O6NaKmjF— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 29, 2016
Joan Collins
Truly heartbroken to hear @DebbieReynolds1 has died. She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd & Billie. #RIPDebbie pic.twitter.com/P85OVsMBUt— Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) December 29, 2016
Ellen DeGeneres
I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016
Brie Larson
For Carrie and Debbie— Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 29, 2016
????????
My thoughts and love are with their family. pic.twitter.com/2fLWu3a9Sg
Alyssa Milano
Dear Debbie Reynolds, I totally get it. Hug her so tight for all of us.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2016
William Shatner
Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 29, 2016
Ariana Grande
i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 29, 2016
Miley Cyrus
???????????????????? wow...... this sad news makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go...... pic.twitter.com/WX7vN63x0k— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 29, 2016
Gabrielle Union
Checks twitter... logs back off ??????— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 29, 2016
Debra Messing
So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly.A legend.— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 29, 2016
Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF— Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) December 29, 2016
Kate Walsh
Incredible https://t.co/v13aOCB8i7— Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) December 29, 2016
George Takei
There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she's with her daughter now. https://t.co/G3pcQCoViK— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 29, 2016
Rose McGowan
A final curtain made of tears #DebbieReynolds #CarrieFisher— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 29, 2016
Vivica A. Fox
Dayummn!! Rest In Paradise #DebbieReynolds ?????? https://t.co/baa1EWzSd1— Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) December 29, 2016
Now Debbie Reynolds?
RT IF YOU WANT 2016 TO GET HIT WITH A CRUISE MISSLE. https://t.co/u6kth261oZ— Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) December 29, 2016
TRAGIC DAY IN CINEMA! TRAGIC DAY IN THEATER! TRAGIC DAY IN HISTORY! DEBBIE REYNOLDS WAS THE STAPLE OF CLASS & BEAUTY, WHILE HARBORING MANY— Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 29, 2016
Sarah Paulson
This. Just this devastatingly moving photograph. Just this. pic.twitter.com/PKTT7gPbBI— Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) December 29, 2016
Anna Kendrick
One of THE GREATEST BITS OF CINEMA EVER. https://t.co/3unXfhcHf8— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 29, 2016
Jenna Dewan Tatum
Wow wow wow. Peace and love to everyone tonight. https://t.co/Ofth8UVJzi— Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) December 29, 2016
Constance Zimmer
The most incredible love is when one can't live without the other...#RIP #DebbieReynolds— Constance Zimmer (@ConstanceZimmer) December 29, 2016
Christina Perri
oh, debbie reynolds ??— christina perri (@christinaperri) December 29, 2016
Kevin Smith
Heartbreakingly, #DebbieReynolds passes away a day after her daughter @carrieffisher. Now rewatching her be genius in @AlbertBrooks' MOTHER. https://t.co/0DljZwjKV6— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 29, 2016
Lea Thompson
Damn. RIP Debbie Reynolds. Legendary entertainer. I'm sure broken hearted by the loss of her daughter.— Dane Cook (@DaneCook) December 29, 2016
Such sad news to report, but word has just come in that Debbie Reynolds died. Her son's statement said "She's with Carrie."— Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 29, 2016
Josh Gad
There are no words left. RIP #DebbieReynolds— Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 29, 2016
Caroline Rhea
No this is all too heartbreaking. Meeting Debbie Reynolds was one of the highlights of my life. Carrie Fisher was a Goddess of Comedy. #RIP— Caroline Rhea (@CarolineRhea) December 29, 2016
Shannon Doherty
RIP Debbie Reynolds. Shocking and so sad. https://t.co/Uo4ZwUjV61— Shannen Doherty (@DohertyShannen) December 29, 2016
Lisa Vanderpump
To lose your child,is a grief maybe too much to bear #RIP Debbie Reynolds.— Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) December 29, 2016
Ashley Benson
Heart is hurting... so sad— Ashley Benson (@AshBenzo) December 29, 2016
Grant Gustin
Debbie Reynolds helped light my passion for performing with Singin' in The Rain. She will always be an icon. Rest with Carrie, Debbie.— Grant Gustin (@grantgust) December 29, 2016
Adam Richman
My heart goes out to the Fisher/Reynolds family right now. Awful loss. Debbie Reynolds was a legend & I can only hope she's with Carrie now— Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) December 29, 2016
Ross Matthews
Everybody hug your family & watch "Postcards From The Edge" tonight. ??????— Ross Mathews (@helloross) December 29, 2016
Tia Mowry
Is this for real?!!!! My GOD. As a young girl, my mother would take me to Debbie Reynolds dance… https://t.co/47dFsSJBcb— Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) December 29, 2016
Teegan and Sara
Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, Rest In Peace. Sending Love to daughter and granddaughter, Billie Lourd. ? https://t.co/u4XyAHvWkS— Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) December 29, 2016
One Republic
R.I.P Debbie Reynolds. ??— OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) December 29, 2016
Toddrick Hall
Dear 2016, I hate you. RIP Debbie Reynolds https://t.co/VcNnzlyCRH— Todrick Hall (@todrick) December 29, 2016
Patton Oswalt
Carrie would've LOVED this Tweet and, maybe through you, she sent it? https://t.co/lJijTeghL2— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 29, 2016
Albert Brooks
Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie.— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 29, 2016
Jason O'Mara
Ah what now, her poor mother? Did a movie with Debbie Reynolds once. Full of energy and fun. No surprise she stole the show. She was 80. RIP— Jason O'Mara (@jason_omara) December 29, 2016
Debbie Allen
Debbie Reynolds, God is holding you and Carrie in his hands.— Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) December 29, 2016
We will always speak your name??
Love you, Debbie Allen
Willow Shields
Heartbroken to hear of Debbie Reynolds passing.. resting in peace with another extremely talented woman ??— Willow Shields (@WillowShields) December 29, 2016
JWoww
I can't even believe this... https://t.co/Fm5MB8u3CC— JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) December 29, 2016