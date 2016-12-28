Following the death Wednesday of legendary actress Debbie Reynolds at the age of 84, one day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher, social media was inundated with tributes by her Hollywood peers.

Reynolds was rushed to the hospital in the Los Angeles area Wednesday afternoon, a source close to the actress confirmed to ABC News. The day before, she had addressed the death of her daughter on Facebook, thanking friends and fans for their continued support.

Reynolds' acting careers included starring roles in "Singin' in the Rain," "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," for which she received an Oscar nomination, and "The Singing Nun."

Celebrities and public figures took to social media to react to Reynolds' death:

Bette Midler

#DebbieReynolds has just died. This is too hard to comprehend. Beautiful, talented, devoted to her craft, she follows Carrie, dead days ago. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 29, 2016

Jamie Lee Curtis

There are no words. Just that we all want 2 surround Billie with loving strength & support. Please give her space media. Please. Please. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) December 29, 2016

La Toya Jackson

We watched this movie over and over, it was a family favorite! "Singing In The Rain" ?? Debbie Reynolds we love you!?? pic.twitter.com/iqAIQHW6x0 — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) December 29, 2016

Mia Farrow

Debbie Reynolds cd sing, dance & gave dazzling performances. RIP doesn't sound right for her or Carrie-I hope they're somewhere having fun — mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) December 29, 2016

Mark Hamill

Joan Collins

Truly heartbroken to hear @DebbieReynolds1 has died. She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd & Billie. #RIPDebbie pic.twitter.com/P85OVsMBUt — Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) December 29, 2016

Ellen DeGeneres

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

Brie Larson

For Carrie and Debbie

????????

My thoughts and love are with their family. pic.twitter.com/2fLWu3a9Sg — Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 29, 2016

Alyssa Milano

Dear Debbie Reynolds, I totally get it. Hug her so tight for all of us. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2016

William Shatner

Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 29, 2016

Ariana Grande

i love you billie. so so much. rest in peace, debbie reynolds. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 29, 2016

Miley Cyrus

???????????????????? wow...... this sad news makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go...... pic.twitter.com/WX7vN63x0k — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 29, 2016

Gabrielle Union

Checks twitter... logs back off ?????? — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 29, 2016

Debra Messing

So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly.A legend. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 29, 2016

Zoe Saldana

Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) December 29, 2016

Kate Walsh

George Takei

There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she's with her daughter now. https://t.co/G3pcQCoViK — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 29, 2016

Rose McGowan

A final curtain made of tears #DebbieReynolds #CarrieFisher — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 29, 2016

Vivica A. Fox

Montel Williams

Now Debbie Reynolds? RT IF YOU WANT 2016 TO GET HIT WITH A CRUISE MISSLE. https://t.co/u6kth261oZ — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) December 29, 2016

Corey Feldman

TRAGIC DAY IN CINEMA! TRAGIC DAY IN THEATER! TRAGIC DAY IN HISTORY! DEBBIE REYNOLDS WAS THE STAPLE OF CLASS & BEAUTY, WHILE HARBORING MANY — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 29, 2016

Sarah Paulson

This. Just this devastatingly moving photograph. Just this. pic.twitter.com/PKTT7gPbBI — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) December 29, 2016

Anna Kendrick

One of THE GREATEST BITS OF CINEMA EVER. https://t.co/3unXfhcHf8 — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 29, 2016

Jenna Dewan Tatum

Wow wow wow. Peace and love to everyone tonight. https://t.co/Ofth8UVJzi — Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) December 29, 2016

Constance Zimmer

The most incredible love is when one can't live without the other...#RIP #DebbieReynolds — Constance Zimmer (@ConstanceZimmer) December 29, 2016

Christina Perri

oh, debbie reynolds ?? — christina perri (@christinaperri) December 29, 2016

Kevin Smith

Heartbreakingly, #DebbieReynolds passes away a day after her daughter @carrieffisher. Now rewatching her be genius in @AlbertBrooks' MOTHER. https://t.co/0DljZwjKV6 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 29, 2016

Lea Thompson

For some reason I wanted to post this. My heart is sad for #debbiereynolds #carriefisher and the rest of her family. 2017 has got to be better. #faith A photo posted by Lea Thompson (@leakthompson) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:28pm PST

Dane Cook

Damn. RIP Debbie Reynolds. Legendary entertainer. I'm sure broken hearted by the loss of her daughter. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) December 29, 2016

Dan Rather

Such sad news to report, but word has just come in that Debbie Reynolds died. Her son's statement said "She's with Carrie." — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 29, 2016

Josh Gad

There are no words left. RIP #DebbieReynolds — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 29, 2016

Caroline Rhea

No this is all too heartbreaking. Meeting Debbie Reynolds was one of the highlights of my life. Carrie Fisher was a Goddess of Comedy. #RIP — Caroline Rhea (@CarolineRhea) December 29, 2016

Shannon Doherty

RIP Debbie Reynolds. Shocking and so sad. https://t.co/Uo4ZwUjV61 — Shannen Doherty (@DohertyShannen) December 29, 2016

Lisa Vanderpump

To lose your child,is a grief maybe too much to bear #RIP Debbie Reynolds. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) December 29, 2016

Teresa Giudice

Ashley Benson

Heart is hurting... so sad — Ashley Benson (@AshBenzo) December 29, 2016

Grant Gustin

Debbie Reynolds helped light my passion for performing with Singin' in The Rain. She will always be an icon. Rest with Carrie, Debbie. — Grant Gustin (@grantgust) December 29, 2016

Adam Richman

My heart goes out to the Fisher/Reynolds family right now. Awful loss. Debbie Reynolds was a legend & I can only hope she's with Carrie now — Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) December 29, 2016

Ross Matthews

Everybody hug your family & watch "Postcards From The Edge" tonight. ?????? — Ross Mathews (@helloross) December 29, 2016

Tia Mowry

Is this for real?!!!! My GOD. As a young girl, my mother would take me to Debbie Reynolds dance… https://t.co/47dFsSJBcb — Tia Mowry (@TiaMowry) December 29, 2016

Teegan and Sara

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, Rest In Peace. Sending Love to daughter and granddaughter, Billie Lourd. ? https://t.co/u4XyAHvWkS — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) December 29, 2016

One Republic

R.I.P Debbie Reynolds. ?? — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) December 29, 2016

Toddrick Hall

Dear 2016, I hate you. RIP Debbie Reynolds https://t.co/VcNnzlyCRH — Todrick Hall (@todrick) December 29, 2016

Patton Oswalt

Carrie would've LOVED this Tweet and, maybe through you, she sent it? https://t.co/lJijTeghL2 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 29, 2016

Albert Brooks

Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 29, 2016

Jason O'Mara

Ah what now, her poor mother? Did a movie with Debbie Reynolds once. Full of energy and fun. No surprise she stole the show. She was 80. RIP — Jason O'Mara (@jason_omara) December 29, 2016

Debbie Allen

Debbie Reynolds, God is holding you and Carrie in his hands.

We will always speak your name??

Love you, Debbie Allen — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) December 29, 2016

Willow Shields

Heartbroken to hear of Debbie Reynolds passing.. resting in peace with another extremely talented woman ?? — Willow Shields (@WillowShields) December 29, 2016

JWoww