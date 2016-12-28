Celebrities React to the Death of Hollywood Legend Debbie Reynolds

Dec 28, 2016, 9:35 PM ET
PHOTO: Debbie Reynolds posed for a portrait in New York, Oct. 14, 2011.Richard Drew/AP Photo
Debbie Reynolds posed for a portrait in New York, Oct. 14, 2011.

Following the death Wednesday of legendary actress Debbie Reynolds at the age of 84, one day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher, social media was inundated with tributes by her Hollywood peers.

Reynolds was rushed to the hospital in the Los Angeles area Wednesday afternoon, a source close to the actress confirmed to ABC News. The day before, she had addressed the death of her daughter on Facebook, thanking friends and fans for their continued support.

Reynolds' acting careers included starring roles in "Singin' in the Rain," "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," for which she received an Oscar nomination, and "The Singing Nun."

Celebrities and public figures took to social media to react to Reynolds' death:

