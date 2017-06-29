Corinne Olympios ends her 'Bachelor in Paradise' investigation

Corinne Olympios has concluded her investigation into allegations of misconduct on the set of "Bachelor in Paradise," she confirmed to ABC News.

The reality TV star has not filed a criminal complaint or accused anybody in particular of wrongdoing, she said in a statement.

She also noted that though she was invited to return to "Bachelor in Paradise," which recently resumed production following a weeks-long suspension, she will not be coming back, and praised the show for making changes to production.

A representative for Warner Bros., the production company behind the show, previously stated that they would "implement certain changes to the show's policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants."

“I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired," Olympios stated Thursday. "I understand the media’s interest in this story, and I greatly appreciate my fans’ concerns for my well-being, but I think it is best if I keep any further thoughts private for now.”

On June 11, a statement from Warner Bros. indicated that production on the show had screeched to a halt following allegations of misconduct on set. Reports soon surfaced afterward that Olympios, who first appeared on "The Bachelor," may have been too intoxicated to consent to a sexual encounter with her castmate DeMario Jackson, a previous "Bachelorette" contestant. Both retained attorneys shortly afterward.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production," Olympios said in a statement on June 14. "As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality."

Earlier this week, Jackson spoke to E! News about what transpired on set, claiming that his sexual encounter with Olympios was consensual. He also described Olympios as "the aggressor," calling it "sexy."

"When you have a very attractive girl telling you what she wants, it's like a very, like, 'Wow, OK! This is hot. This is very ... I like it,'" he said.

On June 20, Warner Bros. released a statement indicating that production was set to resume. "Bachelor in Paradise" will air later this summer on ABC.