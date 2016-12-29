A Look at Debbie Reynolds' Most Iconic Roles

When Debbie Reynolds died yesterday at the age of 84, the world lost one of the most accomplished actresses Hollywood had ever seen.

Here's a look back at some of her most famed work:

"Singin' in the Rain" -- 1952

Reynolds was just 19 years old when she appeared with Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor in this fun film, which centers on three stars making the transition from silent movies to the so-called talkies.

"The Pleasure of His Company" -- 1961

Reynolds once again wowed in this film opposite Fred Astaire and Lilli Palmer.

The official synopsis on IMDb reads, "San Francisco debutante, Jessica Poole [Reynolds], is marrying Napa Valley cattle rancher, Roger Henderson, and hopes her peripatetic father, 'Pogo' Poole [Astaire], whom she hasn't seen for years, comes to the wedding. ... At first, it seems that Pogo is set on breaking up the engagement, making up for years of neglect. ... Then it seems his real goal is to win back Katharine's [Lilli Palmer] heart."

Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

"The Unsinkable Molly Brown" -- 1964

MGM

"A poor, uneducated mountain girl leaves her cabin in search of respect, a wealthy husband, and a better life," the synopsis on IMDb reads. The film also features Ed Begley and Harve Presnell. Reynolds was nominated for an Oscar for this performance.

"Charlotte's Web" -- 1973

Reynolds voiced the titular spider in this classic cartoon, in which Charlotte tries to help a young piglet learn the ropes on the farm where he lives.

"Mother" -- 1996

Albert Brooks played Reynolds' son in this '90s hit. Brooks moves back in with his difficult mother to work on some personal issues, then finds out there's more to her than meets the eye.

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

"Rugrats" -- 2000-2002; "Will & Grace" -- 1999-2006

Reynolds made her mark on TV in two very different ways later in life. She played Lulu Pickles on the Nickelodeon cartoon, then played Debra Messing's mother on the hit TV show about a gay lawyer living with a straight interior designer.

There were often some hidden tributes to her past performances.