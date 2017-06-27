Erin Andrews shares wedding photos

It's only been a few days since "Dancing With the Stars" co-host Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll tied the knot, but she's ready to do it all over again.

The Fox Sports commentator posted photos from her fairy-tale wedding Saturday in Montana to the former NHL star, declaring June 24th "so perfect."

"Can we do it again next wkd?" Andrews wrote on Instagram alongside a collection of snaps from their wedding celebration.

In the pictures, the bride, 39, is wearing an off-the-shoulder mermaid-cut Carolina Herrera gown and Neil Lane jewelry. Stoll is dressed in a suit and bow tie.

The couple can be seen posing under Montana's big blue sky with the mountains behind them.

The newlyweds began dating in 2012 and got engaged at Disneyland in December. Andrews opened up about her engagement on "Good Morning America" in January.

"We went there for Christmas to see the Christmas decorations, and we had a lovely dinner there and he did it right there at dinner at Disneyland," Andrews said. "I was bawling like a child."