Golden Globes: Best actor winner James Franco brings Tommy Wiseau on stage with him

James Franco won the best actor Golden Globe Sunday for playing Tommy Wiseau in "The Disaster Artist" -- and honored Wiseau by bringing him on stage as he accepted the award.

"The Disaster Artist" is about the making of "The Room," which some critics have deemed the worst movie ever made. Wiseau directed and starred in the 2003 film.

Franco said in his speech that 19 years ago Wiseau "was stuck in traffic from the Golden Globes. He said to his best friend Greg, 'Golden Globes -- so what, I'm not invited ... I don't wait for Hollywood, I make my own movie.'"

"I'm very happy to share this moment with him today," Franco said.

Franco brought another Franco -- his younger brother, Dave Franco -- on stage with him, too. Dave Franco played Wiseau's best friend, Greg, in "The Disaster Artist."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

James Franco told the audience that when he went to New York University, he wanted to have his own "Coen brothers," referring to the famed filmmakers.

James Franco said of his brother, "I love him more than anything. Thanks to my mother for giving him to me."