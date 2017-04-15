Janet Jackson tweets first photo of newborn son

Janet Jackson is one snap-happy mom.

The singer Friday night tweeted the first public photo of Eissa, her 14-week-old son with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana.

"My baby and me after nap time," Jackson captioned the photo, which features the newborn yawning next to the first-time mother.

Eissa was born on January 3. At the time, a rep for Jackson said in a statement, "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery."

My baby and me after nap time. pic.twitter.com/5srdrzn8Ex — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) April 15, 2017

Earlier this month, a source told ABC News that Jackson, 50, and Al Mana were splitting.

The source said at the time that the pair are not divorcing, but separating.

Jackson and Al Mana wed in 2012.

ABC News' Joi-Marie McKenzie contributed to this report.