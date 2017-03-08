J.K. Rowling, Amy Schumer and more speak out on International Women's Day

Mar 8, 2017, 10:26 AM ET
Today is International Women's Day, a day that celebrates the ongoing movement for women's rights across the globe.

While some women are wearing red or taking off work to commemorate the day, others are speaking out about why it's so important to celebrate women and keep the fight moving forward for equality.

Amy Schumer, J.K. Rowling and other stars took to social media to spread the message. Schumer also spoke out about the potential strikes across the country.

"I realize this is going to be impossible for most people. But if you can just wear red. here's why: the day is to demonstrate the economic power and importance of women by removing them from the workplace and economy for the day," she wrote on Instagram.

The women weren't alone, though. Their male counterparts, like Mark Hammill of "Star Wars," expressed their support of the march.

Here's what they had to say.

