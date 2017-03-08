J.K. Rowling, Amy Schumer and more speak out on International Women's Day

Today is International Women's Day, a day that celebrates the ongoing movement for women's rights across the globe.
While some women are wearing red or taking off work to commemorate the day, others are speaking out about why it's so important to celebrate women and keep the fight moving forward for equality.
Amy Schumer, J.K. Rowling and other stars took to social media to spread the message. Schumer also spoke out about the potential strikes across the country.
"I realize this is going to be impossible for most people. But if you can just wear red. here's why: the day is to demonstrate the economic power and importance of women by removing them from the workplace and economy for the day," she wrote on Instagram.
The women weren't alone, though. Their male counterparts, like Mark Hammill of "Star Wars," expressed their support of the march.
Here's what they had to say.
Happy #InternationalWomensDay
or, as it's often called on here, #WhyIsn'tThereAnInternationalMensDay
(There is: November 19th)— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 8, 2017
#intlwomensday #InternationalWomensDay internationalwomansday pic.twitter.com/my4gs1X2Z6— Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) March 8, 2017
A favorite quote of mine by Maya Angelou for #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/dofSNtdAzi— Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) March 8, 2017
EVERY day is #InternationalWomensDay! That's my dear mom, Sue (sisters Terry, Jan, Jeanie & Kim not pictured) #ThankYouStrongWomenEverywhere https://t.co/yy6L1I8JWN— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 8, 2017
We are strong. We are bright. We are beautiful. We are brave. We are GIRLS. #InternationalWomensDay #proudtobeagirl #backtobeautiful pic.twitter.com/BOSV3emmGt— Sofia Carson (@SofiaCarson) March 8, 2017
Be BRIGHT.
Be BOLD.
Be BRAVE.
Be BEAUTIFUL.
Be BRILLIANT.
Be YOU.
Happy #InternationalWomensDay !— Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) March 8, 2017
Happy #InternationalWomensDay! Remember to always be yourself and reach for the stars! #Moana pic.twitter.com/KzDicMY9UN— Moana (@DisneyMoana) March 8, 2017
Honoring/standing with/standing for our Queens every single day. Nothing but gratitude & love. #DayWithoutAWoman #InternationalWomensDay ????? pic.twitter.com/Ibv9QPQZsM— Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) March 8, 2017
Wednesday Wisdom #InternationalWomensDay #IWD #StarTrek #whoruntheworldgirls pic.twitter.com/TnlAZ2sO3z— Star Trek (@StarTrek) March 8, 2017
Meet some of the inspiring @WomenNASA, whose #STEM careers have advanced space exploration: https://t.co/JRaRy9Q6DQ#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/ay81GcC7np— NASA (@NASA) March 8, 2017
I would be nothing without a woman. Celebrate women today and everyday! #InternationalWomensDay #IWD pic.twitter.com/Fow1bQD1Yy— Isaiah Mustafa (@isaiahmustafa) March 8, 2017
In a Not-Too-Long Ago Olympic Games, the USA women claimed 5 out of the 6 hurdle medals! #StrengthInNumbers #InternationalWomensDay ?? pic.twitter.com/vB4Y7b0SS8— Ashley Spencer (@theTrackQueen) March 8, 2017
I owe my successes to two women. My late mother Georgette, and my wife Linda. I'm inspired by both every day. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/VaHq537ZCh— Kevin O'Leary (@kevinolearytv) March 8, 2017
#InternationalWomensDay poster from 1975, printed by the Chicago Women’s Graphics Collective, in our @cooperhewitt https://t.co/lZuHoRBE9z pic.twitter.com/sATqsJh0eB— Smithsonian (@smithsonian) March 8, 2017