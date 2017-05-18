Johnny Depp jokes about the possibility of two more 'Pirates of the Caribbean' films

Johnny Depp is back as Captain Jack Sparrow in "Pirates of the Caribbean" for the fifth time, and rumors are swirling that fans could expect two more films.

When asked on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" about the possibility of more films, Depp joked: "Are we doing this until I'm 150? I'll be doing it at your local fast food restaurant, just outside."

The fifth installment of the film, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," will be released on May 26, and no one is more surprised at the success of the franchise than the actor himself.

"I didn't think I'd make it past three weeks," Depp told Ellen DeGeneres. "I was right on the way out of the Disney premises."

Depp, 53, said he has never even watched one of the films in its entirety until "Dead Men Tell No Tales."

"I can't stand watching myself," the actor explained.

He said he did watch this film for quality control.

"But this one I did see because it's the fifth one. I thought, you know, I want to make sure that we're delivering what we need to deliver to the people," Depp said. "Because the people, you went and saw the thing three, four, five times -- who knows? You deserve to not be spoon-fed formula."

Depp said he also "tried to up the stakes a little with some of the jokes" in this film.

ABC News is part of parent company Disney.