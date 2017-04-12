Orlando Bloom says he's 'friends' with ex Katy Perry: break-ups 'don't have to be about hate'

Orlando Bloom's love life has been the subject of public scrutiny for some time, but the actor has proven he can handle break-ups with grace. In a new interview with Elle U.K., Bloom, 40, said he and his famous ex, Katy Perry, remain on good terms.

"We're friends," Bloom said of Perry, 32, with whom he split last month after more than a year of dating. "It's good. We're all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [break-ups] don't have to be about hate."

Perry shared similar sentiments shortly after news broke that the pair had split, insisting that nobody has to be a "victim or a villain" in a breakup.

HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017??U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!?? — Katy Perry (@katyperry) March 2, 2017

If setting an example after a break-up is what's important to Bloom, he's succeeded in his mission. After divorcing from Miranda Kerr in 2013 after three years of marriage, the two continue to be friendly, raising their 6-year-old son, Flynn, together.

"With Miranda, there was a sense that I don't want my son to go back through the Internet where people have made up lies [about us]," he said. "Miranda and I have a remarkable relationship. We co-parent really well."