The 2018 Oscar nominations are in and A-list stars like Laurie Metcalf, Meryl Streep, Jordan Peele are already reacting to the honor of being recognized by the Academy.

Interested in Oscars? Add Oscars as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Oscars news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Metcalf spoke to "Good Morning America" immediately after her first-ever Oscar nomination for best supporting actress in "Lady Bird."

"As I was told, I got really emotional, you know, because everybody just poured their whole heart and soul into doing this film and I'm so happy for Greta and Saoirse and the whole movie," she said.

WHAT TO KNOW 2018 Oscar nominees share their excitement on social media.

Laurie Metcalf, who was just got her first #Oscars nomination for Best Supporting Actress, reacts to "Lady Bird" being nominated for Best Picture: "I got really emotional because everybody just poured their whole heart and soul into doing this film" #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/yN1lpmeRYK — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 23, 2018

"Lady Bird" received five nominations, including best picture and best director.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for AFI

"Mudbound" director of photography Rachel Morrison became the first woman nominated for best cinematography by the Academy.

Allison Janney told ABC News her first-ever Oscar nomination is "incredibly special" and something she thought would never happen.

"I could not be more excited. It’s a dream come true," Janney said earlier today on "GMA." "I was awoken by five friends of mine who flew in from New York to be here for the announcement. I’ve never been more surprised by them or what’s happened this morning. I’m so grateful.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

"It feels too good to be true, especially because my friend Steven [Rogers] wrote this role for me because, and he always said, 'I wrote this role for you so you’d win an Oscar,'" she said. "I’m just so happy and so thankful to him and for this honor. It’s truly a really special morning for me," she added.

"I, Tonya" received three Academy Award nominations, including lead actress, for Margot Robbie, and film editing.

Major congratulations to the entire #ITonya team on their 3 Academy Award nominations! See you in March, @TheAcademy. pic.twitter.com/08dzimnSkP — ITonyaMovie (@ITonyaMovie) January 23, 2018

Kobe Bryant's "Dear Basketball" is nominated for best animated short film and the former NBA star called the nod "beyond the realm of imagination."

"The Post" leading lady and best actress nominee, Meryl Streep, said she is "proud of the film" and all it stands for.

Congratulations to Meryl Streep on her Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. #ThePost pic.twitter.com/z09W4hgv2w — The Post (@ThePostMovie) January 23, 2018

"I am honored beyond measure by this nomination for a film I love, a film that stands in defense of press freedom, and inclusion of women’s voices in the movement of history," Streep said in a statement to ABC News.

Among the 13 nominations for Guillermo del Toro’s "The Shape of Water," best supporting actress nominee Octavia Spencer said she is "jumping for joy" at the nod.

"My heart is bursting with pure elation for the cast and crew of ‘The Shape Of Water.’ Guillermo [del Toro] has given us all a dream job and to be recognized by the Academy is so deeply moving," Spencer said in a statement to ABC News. "I am jumping for joy from Park City for all of the nominees this morning! Congratulations everyone."

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Jordan Peele tweeted a GIF of "Get Out" star and lead actor nominee Daniel Kaluuya immediately after the best picture announcement.

Peele later said he called Kaluuya and "failed" at hiding his emotions.

I just spoke to Daniel. You know when you’re on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry? I failed at that. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) January 23, 2018

The 90th Academy Awards will take place on March 4, airing live on ABC.