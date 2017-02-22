Paris Jackson shares birthday Instagram for brother Blanket

Feb 22, 2017, 11:24 AM ET
Paris Jackson is having bittersweet feelings about watching her little brother grow up. In an Instagram post, she shared a photo of the two of them from their childhood, saying her "little man" had turned 15.

"i want you to stay a baby forever," Paris wrote, and called him "one of the most strong, intelligent, and determined people" she knows.

The 18-year-old said in the caption that watching Blanket (whose birth name is Prince Michael Jackson II) grow up and become a man "is like super terrifying but i honestly can't tell you how proud i am."

The two are the children of the late pop superstar Michael Jackson, who died in 2009.